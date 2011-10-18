* Czech Cal '12 lowest since March 14

PRAGUE, Oct 18 Czech day-ahead power firmed on Tuesday due to falling renewables generation in the region while Cal '12 baseload hit a fresh post-Fukushima low on economic worries, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose about 1.75 euros to 54.75 euros ($75.36) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about 55 cents above Germany.

"Renewable support is falling," one trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would dip about 1.6 GW to around 9.5 GW with solar dropping by about two-thirds to 800 GW.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 5 cents to 57.50 euros while Cal '12 shed a little more than a half a percent to 53.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

That was the lowest level since March 14 when the contract was at 52.75 euros before starting to strengthen after Fukushima and Germany's decision to shutter a number of nuclear power stations.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract shed 51 cents to 55.20 euros on Germany's EEX in later afternoon trading with market participants citing worries of an economic slowdown as a reason.

Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has restarted unit 2 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant ahead of plans to reconnect the block to the grid on Wednesday.

Serbian water levels for power generation will remain steady through Oct. 25, after they mainly rose last week, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast on Tuesday.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose about 4.40 euros to 58.86 euros while the spot price on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 189.87 zlotys ($60.44)from 192.96 zlotys on low export capacities.

According to the country's grid operator, 14 power plant units are scheduled to undergo maintenance on Wednesday, representing 3.6 GW of capacity.

"Exports levels remain low and heat and power plants provide additional supply putting more pressure on prices," a trader said.

Brent crude futures slid below $110 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, after weaker Chinese economic data prompted concern about future demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer and as Moody's warned France of a negative outlook.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 10.11 euros a tonne at 1406 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy) Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

($1 = 0.727 Euros) ($1 = 3.141 Polish Zlotys)