PRAGUE, Oct 19 Czech day-ahead power soared 13 percent on Wednesday as supply from wind production eased and colder weather drove demand higher while Cal '12 baseload hit a fresh multi-month low.

Electricity for Thursday delivery gained 6.95 euros to 61.70 euros ($84.43) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about in line with neighbouring Germany.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead at 61.30 euros with the onset of colder weather and shorter days driving up demand for power.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany -- which produces the bulk of the region's renewable supply -- was expected to dip around 3.8 GW to 5 GW on Thursday and then fall further on Friday.

Power futures also fell with the front month shedding 40 cents to 57.20 euros and electricity for the first quarter declining 3.6 percent to 57.10 euros.

Cal '12 baseload fell half a percent to 53.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as oil and other demand-sensitive commodities like copper were under pressure.

That was the lowest level since March 14 when the contract was at 52.75 euros before starting to strengthen after Fukushima and Germany's decision to shut a number of nuclear power stations.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 19 cents to 55.15 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

In Romania, the economy ministry said China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group might invest in a project to add two more reactors at Romania's sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the Danube river.

A top CEZ official said the Czech Republic would look to the European Union to defend its nuclear expansion plans and fend off growing opposition from neighbouring Germany and Austria.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 61.62 euros while electricity for Thursday on Poland's POLPX exchange climbed to 198.96 zlotys ($62.47) from 189.87 zlotys.

Poland's utilities will halt an additional 259 megawatts of power on Wednesday and Thursday at two power plants, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Wednesday. As of Friday 18 power units are scheduled for maintenance with 4.3 gigawatts in capacity.

Brent crude slipped on Wednesday, hampered by euro zone debt fears after Moody's Investors Service downgraded Spain's sovereign rating, though optimism EU policymakers will take decisive measures limited losses.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 25 cents to 10.05 euros a tonne at 1337 GMT.

