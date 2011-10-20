* Czech Cal '12 falls 30 cents to 52.90 euros

* German wind production to fall to 2.4 GW

* Spot rises in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, Oct 20 Czech spot power was little changed on Thursday as lower demand ahead of the weekend offset falling renewable supply while Cal '12 hit another seven-and-a-half month low, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell 30 cents to 61.40 euros ($84.76) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the price trading about 1 euro below Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was expected to fall 2.7 GW to 2.4 GW on Friday with consumption falling.

"It was the Friday effect and decoupled markets," one trader said. "The Cal went down with gas and oil and a big move down for coal."

Further along the curve, the front month continued to decline in falling more than 1 percent to 56.15 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 30 cents to 52.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

That was the lowest level since March 14 when the contract was at 52.75 euros before starting to strengthen after Fukushima and after Germany's decision to shut a number of nuclear power stations.

Around the region, day-ahead rose 1.05 euros to 62.68 cents on Hungary's HUPX exchange and climbed to 200.96 zlotys ($63.84)from 198.96 zlotys on Poland's POLPX bourse.

Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains and the expiring front-month U.S. contract briefly turned lower on Thursday in choppy trading after a report showed that jobless claims fell last week in the United States, but not to the level expected.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.2 percent to 10.14 euros a tonne at 1411 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alison Birrane) Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages

report

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages , report

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES

Interconnector maintenance diary:

($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 3.148 Polish Zlotys)