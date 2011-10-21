* Wind generation seen stronger next week

* Hungary day ahead falls, Poland rises

PRAGUE, Oct 21 Czech power for the next working day fell sharply on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to rise above seasonal levels.

Electricity for Monday delivery fell to 52.15 euros ($71.44) per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price of 61.40 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany was expected to top 9 GW on Monday, rising about 5 GW from weekend levels.

"After the moderate wind power production today and in the weekend, Monday is expected to see above seasonal normal wind power," Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, the front month dipped 5 cents to 56.10 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed up 0.7 percent to 53.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, rising off a fresh seven-and-half month low a day earlier.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 28 cents to 55.05 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Czech government may pay up to 11.7 billion Czech crowns ($641 mln) next year to help limit electricity price increases due to growth in supply of expensive renewable power, a proposal by the Ministry of Industry showed.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 50.86 euros while Poland's POLPX cleared electricity for Saturday nearly 19 zlotys higher at 219.90 zlotys ($68.39).

Poland's utilities will also halt additional 1.3 gigawatts of power on Saturday and Sunday at six different power plants, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Friday.

In other markets, U.S. crude futures extended gains to $2 on Friday, pushing above $88 a barrel on optimism that European leaders can reach agreement on a plan to resolve the region's debt problems.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up almost 2 percent to 10.38 euros a tonne at 1411 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alison Birrane) Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

($1 = 0.730 Euros) ($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 18.256 Czech Crowns)