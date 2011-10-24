* Czech Cal '12 falls 0.2 pct to 53.15 euros

* CEZ publishes November outages

* Spot clears higher in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Oct 24 Warmer weather that crimped demand and extra supply from strong renewable production helped drive down Czech day-ahead power prices on Monday, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 1.15 euros to around 51 euros($70.88)from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price of 52.15 euros in the over-the-counter market to trade a touch above neighboring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would rise to 1.4 GW on Tuesday before falling to 3.6 GW on Wednesday with solar also strong.

"The wind should be really high tomorrow," one trader said. "There were also some power plants that were supposed to come back on line."

Further along the curve, the front month fell 40 cents to 55.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed down 10 cents to 53.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 8 cents to 54.92 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

German 2012 base power prices remain within a downward trend channel, and are now in the middle of a new price range that could emerge following the recent downward correction.

Between March following the Fukushima nuclear disaster and early September, the contract was in a 53.25 to 60.50 euros per MWh range, but the recent downward correction looks to be putting in place a new range with 56 euros per MWh on the topside.

Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR, central Europe's biggest utility, published on Monday its list of planned outages for November for production blocks greater than 100 MW capacity.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 63.97 euros to trade well above its regional peers and the 55.25 euro level on the over-the-counter market. Spot power on Poland's POLPX market rose to 228.2 zlotys ($72.39)from 219.58 zlotys

Brent crude oil rose above $110 a barrel on Monday after stronger Chinese manufacturing data suggested China's economy may not be in as much danger as feared, supporting fuel consumption and outweighing fears over weak European data.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1 cent to 10.37 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alison Birrane) Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

