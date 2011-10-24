* Czech Cal '12 falls 0.2 pct to 53.15 euros
* CEZ publishes November outages
* Spot clears higher in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, Oct 24 Warmer weather that crimped
demand and extra supply from strong renewable production helped
drive down Czech day-ahead power prices on Monday, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 1.15 euros to around
51 euros($70.88)from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price of
52.15 euros in the over-the-counter market to trade a touch
above neighboring Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany would rise to 1.4 GW on Tuesday before
falling to 3.6 GW on Wednesday with solar also strong.
"The wind should be really high tomorrow," one trader said.
"There were also some power plants that were supposed to come
back on line."
Further along the curve, the front month fell 40 cents to
55.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed down 10 cents to 53.15
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 8 cents to 54.92 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
German 2012 base power prices remain within a downward trend
channel, and are now in the middle of a new price range that
could emerge following the recent downward correction.
Between March following the Fukushima nuclear disaster and
early September, the contract was in a 53.25 to 60.50 euros per
MWh range, but the recent downward correction looks to be
putting in place a new range with 56 euros per MWh on the
topside.
Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR, central Europe's biggest
utility, published on Monday its list of planned outages for
November for production blocks greater than 100 MW capacity.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 63.97 euros to trade
well above its regional peers and the 55.25 euro level on the
over-the-counter market. Spot power on Poland's POLPX market
rose to 228.2 zlotys ($72.39)from 219.58 zlotys
Brent crude oil rose above $110 a barrel on Monday after
stronger Chinese manufacturing data suggested China's economy
may not be in as much danger as feared, supporting fuel
consumption and outweighing fears over weak European data.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 1 cent to 10.37 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alison Birrane)
Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters
Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Click on the following for information about European cash
power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages
report
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages , report
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES
Interconnector maintenance diary:
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
($1 = 3.152 Polish Zlotys)