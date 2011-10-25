* Czech Cal '12 falls slightly to 53.15 euros

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly flat

* Wind generation to drop some 10 GW

PRAGUE, Oct 25 A big drop in wind generation propped up Czech day-ahead power on Tuesday as the coupled Czech and Slovak markets split for a second straight day, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose 7.85 euros to 58.85 euros ($81.71) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market to trade about 10 cents below neighboring Germany where wind generation was forecast to drop around 10 GW to 3.7 GW.

Czech market operator OTE cleared Czech day-ahead up 14 percent to 58.44 euros and Slovak day-ahead at 61.42 euros. Prices decoupled in hour 20, when Slovak power cleared at 159 euros and the Czech equivalent was trading at 89.60 euros.

Traders said less border capacity and flows to Hungary likely explained the split in the two markets that merged in 2009.

"The big drop in wind is why day ahead is down," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month was steady at 55.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed down 5 cents to 53.15 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 4 cents to 54.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, the country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast that water levels for power generation would mostly remain unchanged through November 1, after they mainly fell last week.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX cleared lower at 58.98 euros to trade below the over-the-counter price of 62.70 euros. Spot power on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 235.27 zlotys ($74.86)from 228.02 zlotys.

Brent was steady above $111 on Tuesday as concerns over Europe's economic health kept prices in check, while U.S. oil rose for a third straight day to hit a fresh three-month high.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 1.5 percent to 10.39 euros a tonne at 1326 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Anthony Barker) ($1 = 0.720 Euros) ($1 = 3.143 Polish Zlotys)