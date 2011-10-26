* Cal '12 falls 10 cents to 53.05 euros

PRAGUE, Oct 26 Czech day-ahead power fell on Wednesday due to expected high wind generation in the region during off-peak hours, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 57.50 euros ($79.95) per megawatt-hour from 58.85 euros a day earlier as overall wind generation in Germany was forecast around 3 GW.

Day-ahead cleared lower on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction at 55.71 euros, with traders preferring to pay a premium in the over-the-counter market to avoid the potential for overpaying in a decoupled market.

The integrated Czech and Slovak markets were in line a day after they split on Tuesday, when day-ahead power in the 20th hour was 150 euros.

"The off-peak hours were really cheap as the wind in Germany will be in the later hours tomorrow," one trader said.

"Traders also paid a premium on OTC so they don't have to pay 150 euros in the 20th hour in the auction as they did yesterday."

Further along the curve, the front month held steady at 55.75 euros, while the December contract dropped more than 1 percent to 55.50 euros, reflecting a view temperatures may not be as cold as expected.

Cal '12 baseload closed down 10 cents at 53.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, while the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 25 cents to 54.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Czech government has agreed to tap 11.7 billion Czech crowns ($652 million) from state coffers in 2012 to limit electricity price rises that stem from subsidies to producers of costly renewable energy.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 56.87 euros while electricity for Thursday delivery was steady on Poland's POLPX bourse at 235.78 zlotys ($75.06).

Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains due to pervasive investor jitters that Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to its sovereign debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down almost 1 percent to 10.32 euros a tonne at 1325 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jane Baird) ($1 = 0.719 Euros) ($1 = 17.946 Czech Crowns) ($1 = 3.141 Polish Zlotys)