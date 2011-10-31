* Cal '12 falls to 53.25 euros

* CEZ sets Temelin tender deadline

* Spot up in Hungary, falls in Poland

PRAGUE, Oct 31 Czech day-ahead power tumbled on Monday due to the All Saints day holiday across the region and increased renewable production, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 4 euros in the over-the-counter market to 48 euros ($68.05) per megawatt as consumption will fall in neighbouring Germany, Hungary and Poland as those countries observe the holiday.

At the same time, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany -- which produces the lion's share of the region's renewable power -- is scheduled to climb to about 2.1 GW on Tuesday from about 1.5 GW.

"The holiday is why spot is down," one trader said. "It's going to be a dead market tomorrow."

There were few trades further along the curve , though power for next week was up 8 percent to 53.25 euros. Cal '12 baseload fell 30 cents, or a little more than half a percent, to 53.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 23 cents to 55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR set the deadline for bids to expand its Temelin nuclear power plant for July 2, 2012 and expects to choose a supplier by the end of 2013.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 49.56 euros from 47.50 euros while electricity for Tuesday fell to 172.83 zlotys ($56.61) from 201.82 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Oil prices fell on Monday, with Brent slipping below $109 a barrel, as the dollar rose against the yen after Japan intervened in the markets to stem the rise of its currency.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.4 percent to 10.21 euros a tonne at 1616 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.705 Euros) ($1 = 3.053 Polish Zlotys)