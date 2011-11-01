PRAGUE Nov 1 Czech day-ahead power rose on
Monday with consumption forecast to rise following the All
Saints day holiday across the region, while the Cal '12 contract
hit a fresh 7-1/2 month low as plummeting euro zone confidence
spread across energy complex.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose almost 15 percent to
57.40 euros ($80.06) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter
market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed slightly
higher wind production in Germany, the region's main renewable
power generator, as well as increasing consumption in the region
after today's holiday.
Further along the curve, December contract fell 15 cents to
55.35 euros while Cal '12 baseload dipped to 52.80 euros, only
five cents above its lowest level of 52.75 euros on March 14 --
a day before Germany announced it would shutter seven nuclear
plants.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 53 cents to 54.45 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX. But traders said that while the price moves were
bringing power in line with other markets, liquidity was thin on
holiday.
In Serbia, the country's hydrometeorological service said in
a weekly forecast that water levels for power generation would
mostly stay flat through Nov. 8 after they mainly rose last
week.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 67.39 euros
from 49.55 euros. Electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX
exchange rose to 223.20 zlotys from 172.83 zlotys.
Oil prices fell more than $3 per barrel after a decision by
Greece to call a referendum over its debt bailout threw the euro
zone into crisis and as data showed global economic activity was
slowing more quickly than expected.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were more than 2 percent down to 9.95 euros a tonne at
1407 GMT.
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)