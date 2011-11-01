PRAGUE Nov 1 Czech day-ahead power rose on Monday with consumption forecast to rise following the All Saints day holiday across the region, while the Cal '12 contract hit a fresh 7-1/2 month low as plummeting euro zone confidence spread across energy complex.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose almost 15 percent to 57.40 euros ($80.06) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed slightly higher wind production in Germany, the region's main renewable power generator, as well as increasing consumption in the region after today's holiday.

Further along the curve, December contract fell 15 cents to 55.35 euros while Cal '12 baseload dipped to 52.80 euros, only five cents above its lowest level of 52.75 euros on March 14 -- a day before Germany announced it would shutter seven nuclear plants.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 53 cents to 54.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. But traders said that while the price moves were bringing power in line with other markets, liquidity was thin on holiday.

In Serbia, the country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast that water levels for power generation would mostly stay flat through Nov. 8 after they mainly rose last week.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 67.39 euros from 49.55 euros. Electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 223.20 zlotys from 172.83 zlotys.

Oil prices fell more than $3 per barrel after a decision by Greece to call a referendum over its debt bailout threw the euro zone into crisis and as data showed global economic activity was slowing more quickly than expected.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were more than 2 percent down to 9.95 euros a tonne at 1407 GMT.

