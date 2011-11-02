* Czech Cal '12 remains at 52.85 euros

* Some see contract falling to pre-Fukushima levels

* Serbia offers December cross border capacity

PRAGUE, Nov 2 Long-term Czech power prices remained at nearly an eight-month low on Wednesday on worries about the euro zone due to Greece's decision to hold a referendum on a bailout package.

Cal '12 baseload held steady at 52.85 euros ($72.28) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since 52.75 euros on March 14. That was a day before Germany announced it would shutter seven nuclear plants following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Some traders predicted fears of a slowing economy that would sap electricity demand could push the contract below the 51-euro level of March 11 before the market digested news of Japan's Fukushima.

"This could drop to pre-Fukushima levels," one trader said. "The volumes on the Cal are dropping, a sign the selling might be done soon."

In the spot market, electricity for Thursday delivery fell 2.40 euros to 55 euros in the over-the-counter market as renewable production was forecast to increase. The contract was trading at about a 50-cent discount to neighbouring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany -- which supplies the bulk of the region's renewable power -- would more than double to 4.6 GW.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 10 cents to 54.39 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, grid operator Elektromreza Srbije announced the total cross-border capacity available for allocation in December through a joint auction with Hungary.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 73.31 euros from 67.39 euros and traded well above the 66-euro level on the over-the-counter market.

Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day-ahead higher at 227.23 zlotys ($69.81)from 223.20 zlotys with 51,472,90 MWh clearing daily auction.

Brent crude futures extended gains above its 100-day moving average of $111.19 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering after initially paring its rise after a government report showed crude stockpiles rose in the United States last week, above analyst expectations.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.8 percent to 9.69 euros a tonne at 1439 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 3.255 Polish Zlotys)