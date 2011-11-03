* Czech Cal '12 unchanged at 52.85 euros per megawatt hour

PRAGUE, Nov 3 Czech long term electricity prices held steady at a near eight-month low on Thursday as worries about the Euro zone's economy weighed on the benchmark power contract, traders said.

Cal '12 baseload closed at 52.85 euros ($72.94) on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to remain at the lowest level since 52.75 euros on March 14, the day before Germany announced a nuclear retrenchment following Fukushima.

The contract traded as low as 52.50 euros in the morning in the over-the-counter market but climbed throughout the session, market participants said.

"Nothing looks very bullish right now," one trader said.

In the spot market, day-ahead fell 1 euro to 54 euros per megawatt hour with traders citing as reasons extra capacity from Poland boosting supply and lower demand headed into the weekend. German spot traded for around 54 euros.

Wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall from 4.9 GW to 4 GW with solar declining slightly as well, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 20 cents to 54.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published on Thursday offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in December in the CEE region.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX cleared 18.9 euros lower at 56.43 euros, closing the gap with the over-the-counter price of 52.50 euros. Electricity for Friday fell to 216 zlotys ($68.22)from 227.23 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange.

Brent turned lower and U.S. crude pared gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank's president talked about a mild recession by the end of 2012.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.5 percent to 9.63 euros a tonne at 1437 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey) ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys)