* Czech Cal '12 up 5 cents to 53.75 euros
* CEZ Dukovany 1 reactor in start-up mode
* Spot in Hungary rises, falls in Poland
PRAGUE, Nov 10 Czech day-ahead power
tumbled on Thursday as wind generation in the region rose and
demand fell due to a holiday in France and lower consumption
ahead of the weekend, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 52.35 euros
($71.12) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from
55.40 euros a day ago, representing a spread of about 35 cents
below neighbouring Germany.
Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead nearly 6 percent
lower at 53.10 euros as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
showed wind generation in Germany would rise nearly 3 GW to 7.2
GW.
"Wind power is going above normal levels tomorrow, leading
to a significant increase compared with today for the first half
of the day," Point Carbon analysts said in a daily report.
"Solar power in Germany is also reacting to the clear skies,
and will almost hit 10 GW in the highest hours tomorrow. This is
quite high for this time of the year."
Further along the curve, the front month gained almost 1
percent to 56.60 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed 5 cents
higher at 53.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
"The Cal is flat," one trader said. "There isn't much
trading going on."
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 6 cents to 55.35 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon
trading.
Czech utility CEZ said its 456-MW unit 1 at
Dukovany nuclear power plant was in start-up mode on Thursday
ahead of plans to connect the block to the grid at the weekend
following a 78-day scheduled refuelling.
Hungarian oil group MOL plans to build a large
gas-fired power plant at the Bratislava location of its Slovak
subsidiary Slovnaft sometime after it completes a similar plant
in Hungary.
In Serbia grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) on
Thursday published the results of its monthly auction for
cross-border capacity with Hungary in December in which 19 firms
took part.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose 2.39 euros to
66.19 euros, above the over-the-counter price of 61 euros.
Poland's POLPX cleared day ahead lower at 211.41 zlotys
($65.32), down from 223.87 a day earlier.
Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on
Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week in the
United States and the country's trade narrowed in September.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down 6 cents to 9.83 euros a tonne at 1408 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys)