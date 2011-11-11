* Cal '12 steady at 53.70 euros

* Wind generation seen falling to 1.2 GW for Monday

* Cold weather to drive demand

PRAGUE, Nov 11 Czech power for the next working day jumped on Friday as colder weather was expected to boost demand and a drop in wind power to crimp supply.

Electricity for Monday delivery surged to 61 euros ($82.88)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 52.35 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall over the weekend to around 1.2 GW on Monday from around 9 GW on Friday.

Colder temperatures, which boost demand as consumers crank up their heaters, were also moving into the region after a relatively mild start to November.

"The outlook for Monday is bullish," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "On the supply side wind is dropping...and the demand side is pushed up by lower temperatures."

Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload was down 5 cents to 53.75 euros in over-the-counter trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was off 3 cents to 55.40 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) on Friday announced the remaining cross-border capacity available for allocation in December.

Bulgaria's grid operator Electricity System Operator (ESO) announced on Friday total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in December.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 57.37 euros from 66.19 euros while electricity for Saturday rose to 224.20 zlotys ($69.00) from 211.41 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Brent crude oil rose on Friday, having posted strong gains in the previous session, after the Italian Senate approved economic reforms necessary to prevent a widening crisis in Europe.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 2 percent to 10.03 euros a tonne at 1359 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker) ($1 = 0.736 Euros) ($1 = 3.249 Polish Zlotys)