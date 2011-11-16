* Wind generation seen below 1 GW

PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech day-ahead power rose on Wednesday as wind production in the region is forecast to drop while front year contract went up slightly, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery traded at around 64.10 euros ($86.68) per megawatt, 80 cents up from a day before in the over-the-counter market.

In the spot market, Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead almost 3 percent higher to 63.65 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Pont Carbon showed wind generation in Germany, the region's top renewables producer, was forecast to drop by roughly 1.6 GW to below 1 GW for Thursday.

"The main bullish fundamental driver for tomorrow is the drop in wind in Germany. Wind power supply is in very low levels," its analyst said.

Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload edged 15 cents higher to 53.90 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 3 cents to 55.35 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Bosnia's top utility Elektroprivreda BiH said it would produce a record 7,400 gigawatt-hours of power in 2011, allowing it to export some 2,500 GWh of electricity by year-end at an average price of 50.60 euros per MWh.

The Balkan country's second largest utility EPRS, said it picked three out of eight bidders to buy its 568,580 MWh of power surplus in the first half of 2012 but declined to disclose the offered prices.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 297.42 zlotys ($90.899) from 272.45 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared its day ahead contract at 71.77 euros down from 73.04 euros a day before.

Brent crude fell on Wednesday, hit by lingering worries about Italy and Greece's ability to service their massive debt burdens, further clouding an already dim demand outlook.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract fell almost 2 percent to 9.84 euros a tonne at 1508 GMT. ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.739 Euros)

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)