* Czech Cal '12 rises 10 cents to 52.90 euros
* Serbian water levels seen flat
* Hungary day ahead soars, Poland falls
PRAGUE, Nov 22 Czech day ahead power fell
slightly on Tuesday due to forecasts for warmer weather but low
wind levels and demand across the region helped support the spot
price, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell to 63.85 euros per
megawatt hour from 64.25 euros in the over-the-counter market as
power flowed to Hungary where demand was higher due to lower
Balkan hydro levels, traders said.
The integrated Czech and Slovak markets also traded at the
same level a day after prices split. Data from Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would remain
under 1 GW before rising steadily through the weekend.
"It is supposed to be warmer in the next few days and then
it should start to be windy toward the end of the week," one
trader said.
Further along the curve, first quarter power rose 35 cents
to 55.40 euros and Cal '12 baseload rose off an eight-month low
from a day earlier, gaining 10 cents to 52.90 on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 6 cents to 54.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
The Czech energy regulator also said power prices would rise
by an estimated 3.4 percent for consumers and 4.3 percent for
small businesses in 2012.
In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast
flat through Nov. 29, after they fell last week on the Danube
and Sava rivers and rose slightly on others.
Elsewhere in the Balkans, Romanian state-owned hydro power
producer Hidroelectrica wants a 50 percent hike in tariffs for
household consumers from 2012 because it is struggling with a
drought and high costs.
In Hungary - which over the past few months has boasted the
region's highest spot price - day ahead soared to 87.08 euros
from 75.79 euros. Electricity for Wednesday cleared Poland's
POLPX lower at 269.46 from 287.11 zlotys.
Brent crude futures rose above $108 a barrel on Tuesday as
fresh sanctions on Iran raised the prospect of political
instability in the region, offsetting the effect on the oil
price of worries about the health of Western economies and their
fuel demand.
Benchmark carbon permits rose more than 2 percent to 9.10
euros per tonne at 1450 GMT a day after hitting a 33-month low.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)