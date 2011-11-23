* Czech Cal '12 declines 45 cents to 52.45 euros

* Cross border capacity supports Balkan prices

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Nov 23 Long-term Czech electricity prices hit their lowest levels in eight months on Wednesday while day ahead power fell slightly due to rising wind levels in the region, traders said.

Cal '12 baseload fell nearly 1 percent to 52.45 euros per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since the contract hit 51 euros on March 11. That was the last trading session before prices began rising following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Oil and carbon also fell, hurt by weak economic data from across the world and euro zone debt fears following one of the worst German bond sales since the launch of the euro.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 61 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 63.85 euros a day earlier.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was expected to more than double on Thursday to around 2.4 GW before increasing to 6 GW on Friday and peaking at 13 GW on Sunday.

Traders also said capacity problems at the Czech and Slovak border was limiting flows southward and helping push up prices in the Balkans where low hydro levels were already making an impact.

"There has been trouble on the Czech/Slovak border since Monday which is hopefully just short term," one trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was 48 cents lower at 53.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

German meteorologist Georg Mueller forecast the 2011/2012 winter across Europe would likely be mild with no major or sustained cold spells.

The Czech energy regulator ERU said the guaranteed rate for electricity generated from large solar power plants connected to the grid in 2011 would rise slightly in 2012. While RWE's Czech unit said it would raise natural gas prices for households by 9 percent on average from Dec. 19 due to a steep depreciation of the Czech crown.

In Hungary, day ahead cleared the HUPX exchange's daily auction lower at 79.13, down from 87.08 euros but still well above the price of its central European peers. Electricity on Poland's POLPX fell to 247.10 zlotys from 269.46 zlotys.

Benchmark carbon permits tumbled nearly 7 percent to 8.48 euros per tonne at 1442 GMT, hitting a fresh 33-month low. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)