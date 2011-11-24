* Cal '12 moves closer to pre-Fukushima level

* Wind production in region seen near 15 GW by Sunday

* Spot falls in Hungary and Poland

PRAGUE, Nov 24 Czech spot power prices tumbled on Thursday due to forecasts for strong wind production over the next few days while the benchmark long-term contract hit a fresh multi-month low on economic worries, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 54.70 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 61 euros a day ago earlier as Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to more than double to 7 GW before peaking near 15 GW on Sunday.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day-ahead power down 8 percent to 55.68 euros with peak dropping more than 13 percent to 65.73 euros.

"It is all about wind for the next few days in the spot market," one trader said. "For the long-term there is fear on the market."

Further along the curve, the front month pushed 20 cents higher to 54.10 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 30 cents to 52.15 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since 51 euros on March 11 before Japan's Fukushima disaster sent prices climbing.

Key European energy prices dropped to multi-month lows on Thursday morning as the darkening economic outlook and mild winter weather forecasts sapped demand.

Falls in power, gas, coal and carbon prices came despite a firmer oil market, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the high oil price could strangle efforts to get the global economy back on its feet and may also hamper Asia's ability to help the West exit its crisis.

The benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 34 cents to 53.55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Around the region, Bulgaria's electricity exports jumped by over 33 percent in the first eleven months of the year and are set to reach all time high of 10.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh)for the whole of 2012.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 71.70 euros from 79.13 euros, a level well above the prices of other spot prices in the region due to Balkan demand and cross border capacity limitations.

Electricity for also declined on Poland's POLPX exchange, falling to 219.33 zlotys from 247.10 zlotys.

Oil prices rose in late afternoon trading, helped by bigger-than-expected stock draws in the United States and tensions around Iran, while stronger German data offset some of the negative sentiment generated by Wednesday's poor bond auction.

Benchmark carbon permits were down 6.4 percent to 7.90 euros per tonne at 1425 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)