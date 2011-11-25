* CEZ says Dukovany reactor offline

* High wind power production Sunday

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Nov 25 Long-term Czech power prices hit a new eight-month low on Friday as worries about the euro zone's economy pushed the contract closer to the pre-Fukushima level, traders said.

Cal '12 baseload fell 30 cents to 51.85 euros per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, mirroring a drop in carbon and gas.

Electricity for Monday opened up below 58 euros and increased through the session to 58.75 euros, trading higher than the Friday-delivery price of 54.70 euros as wind levels in the region were forecast lower.

"Wind is predicted down from today's levels," one trader said. "Sunday will be cheap due to high wind production and warmer weather."

Around the region, Czech utility CEZ said its Dukovany nuclear power plant would close its 500-megawatt Unit 4 for planned refuelling and maintenance.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell nearly 20 euros to 50.86 euros while electricity for Saturday fell to 161.26 zlotys from 167.10 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Crude oil markets diverged on Friday as worries about Europe's debt crisis helped send the dollar to fresh highs against the euro, while a higher Wall Street open supported U.S. prices.

European Union carbon permits and U.N.-backed credits plunged to new depths on Friday, as a continuation of panic selling amid fear of recession has wiped more than 25 percent off carbon prices this week alone. Benchmark EUAs were trading down 1.65 pct at 7.76 euros a tonne at 1528 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)