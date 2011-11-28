* Day-ahead rises in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE Nov 28 Czech day-ahead power came
under pressure on Monday from healthy wind power supply in the
region while the front-year contract recovered slightly after it
hit a fresh eight-month low last Friday, traders said.
Czech day-ahead fell to 56.85 euros ($75.43) per
megawatt-hour from the Friday-for-Monday price of 64.25 euros in
the over-the-counter market while Czech market operator OTE
cleared day-ahead at 51.98 euros, or 3.5 percent down.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany is forecast to increase by almost 1 GW to
close to 4.8 GW on Tuesday.
Along the curve, the front-month contract lost 1 euro to
52.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe gained 10 cents to 51.95 euros but
remained close to its pre-Fukushima level.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 25 cents to 53.36 euros on Germany's EEX in afternoon
trading.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 86.25 euros
from 77.87 euros paid for Monday delivery. Poland's POLPX
exchange cleared day ahead at 209.07 zlotys ($61.34) up from
203.94 zlotys.
Oil rose sharply on Monday with U.S. crude futures climbing
above $100 per barrel as concerns of a supply disruption from
the Middle East overshadowed worries over oil demand growth and
a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone.
EU carbon prices rose on optimism that the contagion of the
euro zone debt crisis could be stopped by a fresh bailout to
Italy. Benchmark EUAs for December delivery, were
trading up 6.6 percent at 8.22 euros a tonne at 1430 GMT.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
($1 = 3.4084 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)