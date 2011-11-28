* Day-ahead rises in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE Nov 28 Czech day-ahead power came under pressure on Monday from healthy wind power supply in the region while the front-year contract recovered slightly after it hit a fresh eight-month low last Friday, traders said.

Czech day-ahead fell to 56.85 euros ($75.43) per megawatt-hour from the Friday-for-Monday price of 64.25 euros in the over-the-counter market while Czech market operator OTE cleared day-ahead at 51.98 euros, or 3.5 percent down.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany is forecast to increase by almost 1 GW to close to 4.8 GW on Tuesday.

Along the curve, the front-month contract lost 1 euro to 52.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe gained 10 cents to 51.95 euros but remained close to its pre-Fukushima level.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 25 cents to 53.36 euros on Germany's EEX in afternoon trading.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 86.25 euros from 77.87 euros paid for Monday delivery. Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 209.07 zlotys ($61.34) up from 203.94 zlotys.

Oil rose sharply on Monday with U.S. crude futures climbing above $100 per barrel as concerns of a supply disruption from the Middle East overshadowed worries over oil demand growth and a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone.

EU carbon prices rose on optimism that the contagion of the euro zone debt crisis could be stopped by a fresh bailout to Italy. Benchmark EUAs for December delivery, were trading up 6.6 percent at 8.22 euros a tonne at 1430 GMT. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) ($1 = 3.4084 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)