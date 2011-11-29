* Day ahead down in Hungary, Poland

* Serbian water levels seen mainly flat next week

PRAGUE Nov 29 Czech day ahead power rose on Tuesday on an expected drop in wind and solar power generation in the region while the front-year contract hit a fresh multi-month low on economic worries, traders said.

Day ahead rose to 57.80 euros ($77.17) per megawatt-hour from 56.65 euros a day before in the over-the-counter market. Czech market operator OTE cleared day-ahead at 58.02 euros, or 3 percent up.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind and solar power generation in Germany is forecast to fall. Germany's nuclear plant Gundremmingen C is also expected to be offline on Wednesday.

Along the curve, December contract fell 1.35 euros to 51.15 euros while Cal '12 baseload lost 25 cents to 51.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, slightly above 51 euros where it traded on March 11 before Japan's Fukushima disaster sent prices climbing.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 45 cents to 52.85 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX, the lowest since Feb. 18, according to Reuters data.

Serbian water levels for power generation will fall on the Danube river and remain flat on other rivers through Dec. 6, after they fell last week, the country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 62.04 euros from 86.25 euros. Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 207.98 zlotys ($61.36)down from 209.07 zlotys.

Oil touched $111 a barrel on Tuesday after a supportive consumer confidence report from the United States and a successful Italian bond auction and as Iranian protesters stormed the British embassy in Tehran. (O/R)

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 0.5 percent to 7.95 euros a tonne at 1506 GMT as warmer weather forecasts sent power prices down and markets eyed today's meeting of euro zone finance ministers. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) ($1 = 3.3894 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)