PRAGUE Nov 30 Czech day ahead power fell
on Wednesday on a forecast of increasing consumption offsetting
a rise in wind power generation in the region, while the
front-year contract rose, tracking gains across energy complex,
traders said.
Day ahead power traded at around 54.00 euros ($72.01) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market down from 57.80
euros paid for Wednesday delivery. Czech market operator OTE
cleared day ahead 4.6 percent down to 55.32 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that lower
temperatures and denser cloud cover was set to lead to increased
consumption on Wednesday despite higher wind power generation in
Germany.
Further along the curve, December contract shed 15 cents to
50.75 euros while Cal '12 baseload went up 30 cents to 51.85
euros in the over-the-counter market, tracking gains in oil,
coal and carbon, a day after it hit a multi-month low.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal'12 contract
gained 64 cents to 53.45 euros in the later afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX, after it hit the lowest level since Feb. 18 a day
earlier.
Record low water levels have pushed up power prices across
the Balkans and may force local utilities to further boost
expensive power imports to meet demand, market participants said
on Wednesday.
MVM Trade, the wholesale trading arm of state-held Hungarian
power group MVM, has sold 1,958 GWh of power for 2012 delivery
at an auction.
Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 208.19 zlotys
($61.27)up from 207,98 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's HUPX
exchange rose to 69.21 euros from 62.04 euros.
Oil jumped on Wednesday after a coordinated move by central
banks to address pressures in global money markets. Brent crude
was up 69 cents to $1 to $111.53. U.S. crude
gained $1.66 to $101.45 a barrel.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, rose almost 6 percent to 8.45 euros a tonne at 1429
GMT.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)