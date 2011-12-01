PRAGUE Dec 1 Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday as wind power generation is forecast to decline in the region while the front year contract fell, tracking oil and coal lower, traders said.

Day ahead power traded at around 55.20 euros ($74.31) per megawatt-hour up from 54.00 Thursday delivery price in the over-the-counter market. Czech market operator OTE cleared its spot power at 54.16 euros, or 2 percent down from a day before.

"Wind power for tomorrow is dropping sharply by about 2 GW, while peak differences amount to as much as 3.5 GW," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload shed 55 cents to 51.55 euros to level slightly above where it traded days before Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant disaster sent the prices climbing.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal' 12 contract fell 48 cents to 52.90 euros in the late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared day ahead power at 69.24 euros up from 69.21 euros while day ahead contract on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 198.94 zlotys ($59.58) from 208.19 zlotys.

Brent crude futures fell more $1 to $109.52 a barrel on increasing signs of further economic slowdown in Europe, which investment bank Goldman Sachs <GS.N > pointed out could lead to a fall in oil demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 4.5 percent to 87.97 euros a tonne at 1416 GMT. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) ($1 = 3.3390 Polish zlotys) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)