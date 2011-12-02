PRAGUE Dec 2 Czech power for the next working day fell on a forecast of a surge in wind power generation and milder weather while Cal '12 contract fell slightly as traders waited a Franco-German summit on the euro zone crisis.

Power for Monday traded at 48.40 euros ($65.19) per magawatt-hour, or more then 10 euros down from the Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market.

"The driver for Monday is wind, with levels surging in the second part of the day, where we expect borders to the neighbouring countries to flip," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Czech market operator OTE cleared spot power at 42.38 euros, or almost 22 percent down, on an expected lower consumption over the weekend.

Further along the curve, the January contract shed 90 cents to 53.00 euros while Cal' 12 edged down 5 cents to 51.50 euros to level where it traded just before Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant disaster sent the prices climbing.

The Czech foreign ministry fears tougher European rules in the wake of the Fukushima disaster could force the Czechs to shut its Dukovany nuclear power plant in five years, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract went down 12 cents to 52.70 euros in the late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Poland's POLPX exchange cleared day ahead at 190.18 zlotys ($56.96) down from 198.94 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 65.97 euros from 69.24 euros.

Oil rose above $109 a barrel as rising tension over major oil exporter Iran countered concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 1.9 percent to 7.78 euros a tonne at 1421 GMT. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) ($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)