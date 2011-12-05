* Cal '12 hits fresh 9-month low

* Spot falls on warmer weather, more wind

* CEZ may seek guaranteed rates to fund Temelin

PRAGUE, Dec 5Long-term Czech power prices hit a fresh nine-month low on Monday, pushing toward a pre-Fukushima level on lingering worries about an economic slowdown that could crimp electricity demand, traders said.

Cal '12 baseload fell 1 percent to 51.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe while delivery for first quarter and fourth quarter slipped in the over-the-counter market.

The Cal '12 price was the lowest since 51 euros on March 11, right before Japan's Fukushima disaster and Germany's nuclear retrenchment drove long-term prices higher.

"The Cal is down on falling emissions and a possible demand destruction from euro zone worries," one trader said. "The Czech Cal is at 51.20 euros, which is below the (market operator) OTE average for this year which could lead to technical buying."

"A lot of Czech power suppliers still didn't buy 100 percent of their promised deliveries. This means they either buy now and drive the Cal up or they wait for spot in 2012 and drive the spot up."

Spot power rose to 49.25 euros in the over-the-counter market from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price of 48.40 euros while day ahead fell 1 percent to 48.03 euros in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction as wind levels remained strong and temperatures were warmer.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall slightly to 10 GW on Tuesday before climbing to a peak of more than 17 GW on Friday.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 39 cents to 52.20 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

An official at Czech utility CEZ said the company may seek to secure guaranteed rates for electricity production to fund the expansion of its Temelin nuclear power plant.

In Hungary, day ahead on the HUPX exchange shot up to 71.19 euros from 56.67 euros a day earlier, trading far higher than its regional peers as demand from the Balkans and limited cross-border capacity continued to support prices.

Electricity for Tuesday fell to 184.73 zlotys from 188.41 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Oil prices rose on Monday with Brent crude futures up near $111, extending last week's gains as rising tensions between Iran and the West increased the risk of disruption to crude shipments by the world's fifth-largest oil exporter.

Carbon allowances fell by more than 3 percent on Monday as traders waited for details on efforts by EU leaders to avoid a collapse of the euro, while a 9-month low in German power sent sell signals. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)