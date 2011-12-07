* Czech spot falls as wind production rises

PRAGUE, Dec 7 Long-term Czech power prices climbed off a nine-month low on Wednesday due in part to a German industrial output report that beat expectations, traders said.

Cal '12 baseload rose 0.4 percent to 51 euros ($68.25) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. A day earlier it broke below the 51 euro level for the first time since March 11, after which the Fukushima disaster pushed prices higher.

The contract has shed 12 percent since hitting it's year high of 58.15 euros on May 15.

"There was better data from Germany," one trader said.

Czech day ahead prices fell 4 percent to 47.25 euros in the over-the-counter market and cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction down at 48.15 euros.

A holiday in Austria on Thursday was expected to crimp demand in the region while healthy wind generation in Germany forecast at around 13 GW should boost supply.

Elsewhere around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 22 cents to 52.15 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Romania, energy production growth slowed to 1.9 percent on the year in January-October, while imports rose 5.3 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 65.73 euros from 61.89 euros while electricity for Thursday held steady at 199.54 zlotys ($59.68)on Poland's POLPX.

Brent crude fell on uncertainty about whether a credible deal to resolve the region's debt crisis would be reached at a keenly awaited summit on Friday.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, were down nearly 3 percent to 7.12 euros a tonne at 1425 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.7472 euros) ($1 = 3.3435 Polish zlotys)