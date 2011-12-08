*
PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech day ahead power fell
on Thursday on a forecast of a surge in wind power generation
while forward prices continued to retrace from multi-month lows
recorded earlier this week, traders said.
Spot power traded at 44.00 euro ($58.92) per megawatt-hour
down from 47.00 euro a day ago in the over-the-counter market
while day ahead fell more than 13 percent to 41.79 euros in the
Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind power is set
hit a daily average of almost 17 GW in Germany tomorrow.
Further along the curve, January contract went up 80 cents
to 52.50 euros while Cal '12 baseload gained 50 cents to 51.55
euros in line with a slight rise in German power futures.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract
edged up 42 cents to 52.55 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas on Thursday offered to hold
public talks with neighbouring Austria over his country's plans
to build two new nuclear reactors, repeating a proposal he made
to Germany last month.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX Exchange rose to 71.51 euros
from 65.72 euros while Poland's POPLX Exchange cleared power for
Friday at 190.37 zlotys ($57.05) down from 199.54 zlotys.
Oil fell to around $109 a barrel in choppy trade as a rate
cut by the European Central Bank and a fall in U.S. jobless
claims were insufficient to boost confidence in the prospects
for world oil demand.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 1.66 percent to 7.33 euros a tonne at 1504
GMT.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
($1 = 3.3368 Polish zlotys)
Click on the following for information about European cash
power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages
report
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages, report
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES
Interconnector maintenance diary:
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)