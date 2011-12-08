*

PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday on a forecast of a surge in wind power generation while forward prices continued to retrace from multi-month lows recorded earlier this week, traders said.

Spot power traded at 44.00 euro ($58.92) per megawatt-hour down from 47.00 euro a day ago in the over-the-counter market while day ahead fell more than 13 percent to 41.79 euros in the Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind power is set hit a daily average of almost 17 GW in Germany tomorrow.

Further along the curve, January contract went up 80 cents to 52.50 euros while Cal '12 baseload gained 50 cents to 51.55 euros in line with a slight rise in German power futures.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract edged up 42 cents to 52.55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas on Thursday offered to hold public talks with neighbouring Austria over his country's plans to build two new nuclear reactors, repeating a proposal he made to Germany last month.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX Exchange rose to 71.51 euros from 65.72 euros while Poland's POPLX Exchange cleared power for Friday at 190.37 zlotys ($57.05) down from 199.54 zlotys.

Oil fell to around $109 a barrel in choppy trade as a rate cut by the European Central Bank and a fall in U.S. jobless claims were insufficient to boost confidence in the prospects for world oil demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.66 percent to 7.33 euros a tonne at 1504 GMT. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) ($1 = 3.3368 Polish zlotys) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)