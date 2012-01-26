* Cal '13 hits two-week high
* Bulgaria eyes restart of power exports
* Bosnia 300 MW plan sets July 1 outage
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech day ahead power
prices rose on Thursday, lifted by an expected fall in wind
generation and cold temperatures that offset the usual decline
in consumption ahead of the weekend, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 3.15 euros to 47.15
euros ($61.17) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market
with the discount to neighboring Germany hovering around 30
cents.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling to 3.1 GW from 8.8 GW a day
ago. Solar generation was also expected to fall.
"It is colder weather for the next two weeks," one trader
said. "Everybody is probably short so there might be some panic
on the market."
Further along the curve, the front month held steady at
47.50 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 baseload on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe rose 65 cents to
49.70 euros as coal and carbon both gained. This was the
contract's highest level since January 10.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 52
cents to 51.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Bulgaria will most likely resume electricity exports to
neighbouring Balkan countries as of 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300
GMT), when thermal power plants are expected to have restored
coal reserves, Deputy Energy Minister Delian Dobrev said.
Bosnia's 300-megawatt Gacko coal-fired plant will go offline
for 70 days starting on July 1 for planned maintenance,
officials at the plant said.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell nearly 14 euros to 64.95
euros, trading below the over-the-counter price of 76.50 euros
as poor hydro conditions in the Balkans crimped supply.
Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 196.70 zlotys
($59.43) from 185.70 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange
Oil prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for
longer than planned and would consider further monetary easing,
although an increase in U.S. weekly jobless claims capped gains.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up nearly 3 percent to 7.79 euros a tonne at 1419
GMT.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
($1 = 3.3096 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn)