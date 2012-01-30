* Temperatures below seasonal averages

* Wind generation forecast to fall

* Front month gains more than 5 pct

PRAGUE, Jan 30 The key long-term Czech power contract hit a one-month high on Monday, boosted by rising prices for fuels and a cold spell that also supported the prompt, traders said.

Cal '13 baseload rose nearly 1 percent to 50.65 euros ($66.51) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the highest level since 51 euros on Dec. 30. The front month gained more than 5 percent to 52.25 euros two days ahead of delivery.

Power for Tuesday dipped slightly to 49 euros in the over-the-counter market from the Friday-for-Monday price of 50 euros due to healthy wind generation for Tuesday, but forecasts for cold weather drove prices higher for later in the week, traders said.

The integrated Czech and Slovak market also decoupled during one hour, probably due to high demand in Slovakia, one trader added.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to be around 6 GW on Tuesday before falling to around 1 GW on Friday.

"There is a slightly bearish impact from wind power tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 26 cents higher at 52.80 in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

In Romania, the country's president said Bucharest would try to renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund new deadlines to liberalise its energy market as part of a wider aid deal.

Prices rises in Europe's power, gas and coal futures markets since late last week have pushed all three through important technical resistance markers, implying that prices may have bottomed out.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 65.51 euros, while electricity for Tuesday increased to 198.08 zlotys ($61.46) from 194.67 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Monday at the start of the open-outcry session in New York as Iran's failure to vote to cut oil exports to the European Union over the weekend and a stronger dollar index provided pressure on oil prices.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 7.99 euros a tonne at 1421 GMT. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) ($1 = 3.2230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, editing by Jane Baird)