* Cal '13 falls to 49.90 euros per megawatt hour

* Macedonia eyes first wind farm

* Cold weather hits region

PRAGUE, Jan 31 Cold weather and decreasing wind helped boost Czech day ahead prices on Tuesday while electricity for 2013 delivery retreated from a month-high, traders said.

Spot power climbed 4.10 euros to 53.10 euros ($69.64)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as tempratures were forecast to fall well below freezing and seasonal averages for the remainder of the week.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany declining to 5.6 GW from 9.6 GW and then decreasing through the weekend.

Further along the curve, the front month declined a little more than 2 percent to 51.05 while Cal '13 baseload dipped 80 cents to 49.90 euros in over-the-counter trade.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract was down 43 cents to 52.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to fall on the Danube but otherwise stay mainly flat on other rivers through February 7.

Macedonian power utility ELEM said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with a consortium of Greek builder Terna and German engineering firm Siemens to build the Balkan country's first wind farm.

Hungary's HUPX cleared day ahead power lower at 52.05 euros but the contract traded higher in the over-the counter market at 67.50 euros. Electricity for Wednesday rose to 198.08 zlotys ($61.03)from 194.67 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Tuesday, shortly after the open-outcry session started in New York on optimism about progress toward a deal on Greece's sovereign debt that likewise lifted equities prices.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 4 percent to 8.05 euros a tonne at 1433 GMT. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) ($1 = 3.2456 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)