* Wind forecast to decline to below 5 GW
* Czech/Slovak market splits due to high demand
* Cold weather drives demand throughout region
PRAGUE, Feb 1 A lingering cold spell and
forecasts for a steep decline in wind generation in the region
sent Czech day ahead power to its highest level of the year,
traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery surged some 6.40 euros to
59.50 euros ($77.89)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market as cold weather across central and eastern Europe boosted
consumption.
The high demand and a cut in cross-border capacities during
the peak hours also caused the integrated Czech and Slovak
markets to split, traders said. Market operator OTE cleared
Czech baseload 17 percent higher at 62.30 euros and Slovak power
at 63.65 euros.
"The story is cross-border capacities were cut in the peak
hours plus the high demand," one trader said.
An expected fall in wind generation in the region also
supported spot prices. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
showed wind generation in Germany was set to fall to nearly 5 GW
from almost 10 GW.
Further along the curve, the front month fell nearly 1
percent to 46.30 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 30 cents to
50.10 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 35 cents to 52.40 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Russia's Gazprom is getting more requests for gas deliveries
to Europe than it can physically accommodate, a source at the
company said on Wednesday, after more than a week of cold
weather that has boosted demand.
Cold weather raised Bulgaria's power consumption to a
record-high 7,300 megawatts per hour on Tuesday evening, power
grid operator data showed while Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cut
supplies to the country's top refiner and the country took a
step toward tapping reserves.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 59.62 euros from 52.02
euros while electricity for Thursday rose to 206.82 zlotys
($64.08)from 202.85 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
Firm Chinese economic data and brewing tension between Iran
and the West pushed oil above $112 a barrel on Wednesday,
putting it on track for its highest close in three weeks.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more than 3 percent to 8.27 euros a tonne at
1350 GMT.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
($1 = 3.2277 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)