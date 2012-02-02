PRAGUE Feb 2 Czech day ahead power hit on
Thursday its record high this year driven by weak renewables
supply and higher consumption amid lingering cold spell, traders
said.
Electricity for Friday rose 50 cents to 66.00 euros ($87.11)
per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market as cold weather
across the region spurred demand. Market operator OTE cleared
day ahead 11 percent up at 69.16 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was seen dropping towards 1.2 GW on
average. "From the usually strongest renewable source for
supply, wind power, there is not much to gain tomorrow either,"
its analyst said.
Further along the curve the front month rose 3 percent to
47.90 euros while Cal '13 baseload gained 85 cents to 50.95
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload
rose 85 cents to 53.10 euros in late afternoon trading in
Germany's EEX.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 68.43 euros from 59.61
euros while electricity for Friday on Poland's POLPX rose to
220.05 zlotys ($69.34) from 206.82 zlotys.
Brent crude oil inched higher but retreated from early
gains, as a large build-up of oil stocks in top consumer the
United States countered upbeat economic data globally while U.S.
crude fell to its lowest in six weeks on inventory data and
expectations of plentiful flows into a key U.S. refining hub.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 2.8 percent to 8.70 euros a tonne at 1345 GMT.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
($1 = 3.1734 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)