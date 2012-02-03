* Day ahead up in Hungary, Poland
* Russia gas flow to Bulgaria,Greece,Turkey,Macedonia drops
* Czech front month flat, Cal '13 up 0.2 pct
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech power for the next
working day soared to its highest level since mid-October last
year on forecast of temperatures further dropping after the
weekend and rising demand, traders said on Friday.
Electricity for Monday was up 4 percent to 70.00 euros
($92.20) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.
Czech market operator OTE cleared its spot power at 54.43
euros, or 21.3 percent down from a day before on a usual weak
weekend demand.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the weather
was seen getting even colder on Monday and consumption set to
rise with very little German wind power output.
Further along the curve, the front month traded flat at
47.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload traded 0.2 percent up at
50.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
In the over-the-counter trading, March contract was up 1.60
euros to 49.00 euros.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload
shed 7 cents to 53.02 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH
(CAO) published on Friday offered capacities for its auction for
cross border capacity in March in the CEE region.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) also
announced the total cross-border capacity available for
allocation in March through a joint auction with Hungary, set to
be held on Feb. 9.
Kosovo power utility KEK reported outages at two coal-fired
plant units with a combined 370 MW capacity as a result of
freezing temperatures which forced it to boost imports and
introduce power restrictions.
Russia's supply of natural gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring
Greece, Turkey and Macedonia has dropped by more than 30 percent
as freezing temperatures bolster demand for heating in Russia
and across Europe, grid operator Bulgartransgaz
said.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 80.58 euros from 68.43
euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX rose to
223.14 zlotys ($70.20) from 220.05 zlotys.
"It may also be that Russian gas supplies are having an
effect on the spot," one trader said.
In other markets, Brent crude extended gains above $113 on
Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the
fastest pace in nine months in January, spurring hopes this
could stimulate demand at the world's top consumer.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down 2.4 percent to 8.52 euros a tonne at 1345
GMT after they had briefly risen to hit a fresh six-week high
earlier in the day.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
($1 = 3.1787 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)