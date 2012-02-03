* Day ahead up in Hungary, Poland

* Russia gas flow to Bulgaria,Greece,Turkey,Macedonia drops

* Czech front month flat, Cal '13 up 0.2 pct

PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech power for the next working day soared to its highest level since mid-October last year on forecast of temperatures further dropping after the weekend and rising demand, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday was up 4 percent to 70.00 euros ($92.20) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Czech market operator OTE cleared its spot power at 54.43 euros, or 21.3 percent down from a day before on a usual weak weekend demand.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the weather was seen getting even colder on Monday and consumption set to rise with very little German wind power output.

Further along the curve, the front month traded flat at 47.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload traded 0.2 percent up at 50.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. In the over-the-counter trading, March contract was up 1.60 euros to 49.00 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload shed 7 cents to 53.02 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published on Friday offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in March in the CEE region.

Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) also announced the total cross-border capacity available for allocation in March through a joint auction with Hungary, set to be held on Feb. 9.

Kosovo power utility KEK reported outages at two coal-fired plant units with a combined 370 MW capacity as a result of freezing temperatures which forced it to boost imports and introduce power restrictions.

Russia's supply of natural gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring Greece, Turkey and Macedonia has dropped by more than 30 percent as freezing temperatures bolster demand for heating in Russia and across Europe, grid operator Bulgartransgaz said.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 80.58 euros from 68.43 euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX rose to 223.14 zlotys ($70.20) from 220.05 zlotys.

"It may also be that Russian gas supplies are having an effect on the spot," one trader said.

In other markets, Brent crude extended gains above $113 on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January, spurring hopes this could stimulate demand at the world's top consumer.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.4 percent to 8.52 euros a tonne at 1345 GMT after they had briefly risen to hit a fresh six-week high earlier in the day. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) ($1 = 3.1787 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)