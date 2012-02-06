PRAGUE Feb 6 Czech day ahead power climbed on Monday as cold weather pushed consumption higher at the beginning of a weekly business cycle while renewable generation kept low, traders said.

Power for Tuesday hit its highest level since mid-October, trading at 75.50 euros ($99.07) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, 7 percent up from the price paid for Monday delivery. Czech market operator OTE cleared its spot power at 81.31 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed temperatures seen slightly warmer compared to Monday and wind power generation remaining on a fairly low levels with almost all hours bellow the seasonal average.

Further along the curve, the March contract and Cal '13 baseload edged 5 cents up to 48.80 euros and 51.00 euros, respectively, in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload fell 5 cents to 53.10 euros in the late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

An academic paper showed that any potential earthquakes in the vicinity of the CEZ nuclear plant Temelin are so mild that they should not affect the power station's safety, a spokesman said, confirming the power plant's latest stress tests.

Gas supplies to the European Union from Russia improved at the weekend but have not fully returned to previous levels, the European Commission said on Monday.

Bulgaria, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Poland and Greece were now receiving normal import levels, while supplies to Romania, Germany and Italy were increasing, but were not yet fully restored.

Day ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 77.52 euros from 74.11 euros paid for Monday delivery, while Poland's POLPX Cleared its day ahead at 286.01 zlotys ($89.93) up from 247.74 zlotys.

Oil traded down near $114 a barrel as traders and investors worried that a failure to agree a deal with Greece for a second bailout would suppress demand in the eurozone, but renewed tensions with Iran kept a floor under prices.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up almost 1 percent to 8.58 euros a tonne at 1348 GMT. ($1= 0.7621 euros) ($1 = 3.1803 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela)