* Wind levels forecast low

* No exports from Poland

* Curve gains as well

PRAGUE, Feb 7 Bitter cold temperatures propelled Czech spot prices to around a three-year high on Tuesday as wind levels were low and the freezing weather was expected to linger through the weekend, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery jumped 9.25 euros to 84.75 euros ($110) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, the highest level since around the beginning of 2009.

Wind generation was also forecast lower with data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showing production in Germany falling to 2.5 GW from 3 GW a day earlier.

"There is a lot of pressure on power plants and there are no exports from Poland," one trader said. "There is also a state of emergency in the Balkans due to the weather."

The cold weather pushed up power prices along the curve. The front much gained nearly 2 percent to 49.75 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose half a percent to 51.10 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as oil moved up.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract increased 29 cents to 53.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The volume of Russian gas transported through Ukraine to Europe fell 12.2 percent year on year to 8.8 billion cubic metres in January, Ukraine's Ukrtransgas transport monopoly said on Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds across eastern Europe cut off hundreds of villages on Tuesday and rescue teams struggled to evacuate people in southern Bulgaria where rain and melting snow caused a dam wall to break, flooding an entire village.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 96.77 euros from 77.52 euros while electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX exchange climbed to 388.52 zlotys ($120) from 344.55 zlotys.

In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $116 per barrel to a six-month high on Tuesday as threats from Iran to ban exports to some European states stoked supply concerns, overshadowing fears that Greece's debt crisis was worsening and could curb economic growth.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 5 cents to 8.75 euros a tonne at 1435 GMT. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) ($1 = 3.1895 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)