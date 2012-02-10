* Temperatures forecast to rise

* Cal '13 seen overbought

* Poland's PGE outlines long-term investment plan

WARSAW, Feb 10 Czech power prices for the next working day tumbled on Friday as weather forecasts predicted some relief to the freezing temperatures that have swept across the region the past few weeks, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery fell 18 percent to 71.5 euros ($95.12) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter trading, and traders said they expected spot prices to hover in the 50-euro range for the week.

"Day ahead will drop to the fifties from Tuesday to Friday," one trader said.

Along the curve, the front week dipped 12 percent to 53.50 euros and the front month fell over 2 percent to 46.3 euros. Cal '13 was nearly 1 percent lower at 49.45 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since January 25.

"The contract looks bearish as other commodities and stock indexes are overbought and ready for correction, and the cold spell which drove up prices in Europe is about to end," the trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract fell 55 cents to 51.50 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Elsewhere, day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose almost 1 percent to 93.00 euros as demand from the blizzard-hit Balkans remained strong. Poland's POLPX cleared power for Saturday at 232.33 zlotys ($73.73).

Poland's top utility PGE said on Friday it wanted to invest around 330 billion zlotys ($104.7 billion) through 2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country's first nuclear power plant.

Crude oil slipped on Friday in a sell-off after an eight-day rally as the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 0.1 percent to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1523 GMT. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) ($1 = 3.1493 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Alison Birrane)