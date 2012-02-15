(Refiles with WARSAW dateline)
* Czech spot returns to 'normal' levels
* Hungarian spot nearly doubles
WARSAW, Feb 15 Czech day-ahead power
prices on Wednesday recovered from heavy prior-day losses as
masses of wind power from Germany that caused the slump
retreated, traders said.
Power for Thursday traded at 55.25 euros ($72.55) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. The closing price
on the Czech power exchange on Tuesday was 43 euros, down 37
percent from the day before.
"The situation is back to normal now," a trader said.
Further along the curve, the Czech front month contract rose
55 cents to 44.85 euros, while the Cal '13 baseload also gained
55 cents to 49.55 euros.
The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 65
cents to 51.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX nearly doubled to 145 euros from
79 euros a day before on strong demand from Serbia and rumours
that a state-owned electricity firm MVM withdrew some power from
the market, traders said.
Poland's POLPX cleared its power for Thursday at 196.78
zlotys ($61.81), up from 182.72 zlotys.
Oil hit a six-month high near $120 a barrel as concern about
supply from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa
outweighed those about the health of the global economy.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 2.3 percent to 8.30 euros a tonne at 1410 GMT.
