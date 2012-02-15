(Refiles with WARSAW dateline)

* Czech spot returns to 'normal' levels

* Hungarian spot nearly doubles

WARSAW, Feb 15 Czech day-ahead power prices on Wednesday recovered from heavy prior-day losses as masses of wind power from Germany that caused the slump retreated, traders said.

Power for Thursday traded at 55.25 euros ($72.55) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. The closing price on the Czech power exchange on Tuesday was 43 euros, down 37 percent from the day before.

"The situation is back to normal now," a trader said.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month contract rose 55 cents to 44.85 euros, while the Cal '13 baseload also gained 55 cents to 49.55 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 65 cents to 51.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX nearly doubled to 145 euros from 79 euros a day before on strong demand from Serbia and rumours that a state-owned electricity firm MVM withdrew some power from the market, traders said.

Poland's POLPX cleared its power for Thursday at 196.78 zlotys ($61.81), up from 182.72 zlotys.

Oil hit a six-month high near $120 a barrel as concern about supply from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa outweighed those about the health of the global economy.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2.3 percent to 8.30 euros a tonne at 1410 GMT.

