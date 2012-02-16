* Czech spot down on improving weather
* German regulator investigates power suppliers
WARSAW Feb 16 Czech day-ahead power
prices on Thursday declined 12 percent as rising temperatures
eased power demand, traders said.
Power for Friday traded at 48.80 euros ($63.76) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market compared to 55.30
euros at Wedneday's closing level on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe.
"The weather is changing, temperature is going up. I would
say the current price is fair," a trader said.
Further along the curve, the Czech front-month contract fell
1.1 percent to 44.40 euros, while the Cal '13 baseload gained
0.8 percent to 49.95 euros.
The benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract went up 55
cents to 52.20 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Milder temperatures, combined with a structural decline in
consumption due to carnival season in parts of Germany,
Switzerland and the Netherlands, send a bearish signal to
consumption in the region next week, Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon analysts said.
"We expect wind, as well as solar levels, to move around
their seasonal normals, with potentials of higher renewable
output on Monday and towards the end of next week," they wrote
in a weekly report.
Germany's electricity network regulator is investigating
trading behaviour by power suppliers that pushed the market to
the brink of collapse several times during last week's cold
spell.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX slumped to 64.3 euros from 145
euros a day before, while Poland's POLPX cleared its power for
Friday at 191.06 zlotys ($59.52), slightly down from 196.78
zlotys.
U.S. crude oil futures pared losses and Brent crude added to
gains after U.S. government data showed that U.S. weekly jobless
claims dropped to a near four-year low.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 6.5 percent to 8.90 euros a tonne at 1352 GMT.
European parliamentarians have agreed to compromise wording
ahead of a vote this month that is expected to increase pressure
on the Commission to remove carbon allowances to prop up prices
on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme which have plumbed record
lows.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)