* CEZ Temelin nuclear unit at full capacity after outage
* Mild temperatures ahead
* Polish day ahead steady, Hungarian rises
PRAGUE, Feb 21 Healthy wind generation
levels and warmer temperatures in the region drove Czech spot
power prices lower on Tuesday as long-term prices fell, traders
said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery slipped to 43.05 euros
per megawatt hour from 45 euros in the over-the-counter market
while day ahead fell nearly 4 percent lower at 42.67 euros in
market operator OTE's daily auction.
Temperatures were forecast above monthly averages while data
from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that wind generation in
neighboring Germany would be above 8 gigawatts.
The 1,013-megawatt Unit 1 at the Czech Temelin nuclear power
station was also brought to full operation on Monday night after
an outage caused by a minor fault on Saturday, the plant's owner
CEZ said.
"It's all about the wind in Germany and mild temperatures,"
one trader said.
There was little action further along the curve with few
contracts changing hands, although Cal '13 baseload dropped more
than 1 percent to 49.95 euros in the over-the-counter market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
36 cents lower at 52.25 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Germany is set to expand its power generation capacity by
17 percent in the decade to 2020 but see a 5.6 percent decline
in actual generation volumes as it replaces thermal with
renewable sources, research by consultancy Frost & Sullivan
showed.
In Poland, the grid operator showed the country's utilities
would have a total of 2.47 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Thursday.
Day ahead on the POLPX exchange was steady at 174.54 zlotys
($55.47)while power for Wednesday rose a little more than 4
euros to 76.51 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange as demand from
the Balkans remained strong.
Oil held close to $120 a barrel on Tuesday as world
consumers grappled with supply disruptions ranging from Iran to
Sudan to the North Sea.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 13 cents to 8.90 euros a tonne at 1430 GMT.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)