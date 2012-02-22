* Cal '13 up more than 2 percent

* CEZ Dukovany unit 3 at 43 percent of capacity

* Bosnia resumes power exports

PRAGUE, Feb 22 Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday due to rising wind production and milder temperatures in the region while long-term prices jumped higher as oil and carbon gained, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 41.15 euros from 43.05 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, continuing a decline from the beginning of the week as temperatures remained warmer than seasonal averages.

"High level of wind power production is an important price driver for tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Additionally, lower consumption due to higher temperatures adds to the bearish picture."

Prices were bullish along the curve with the front month gaining nearly 2 percent to 45 euros and baseload power for 2013 increasing more than 2 percent to 51 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 1.10 euros to 53.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

"Oil is supporting and there is a bullish equities mood," one trader said.

Unit 3 at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant is back to 43 percent of output as it restarts following a refuelling operation, the Czech utility said.

Around the region, Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.47 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday, data from grid operator PSE operator showed.

Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH resumed power exports on Wednesday as the weather warmed and domestic demand waned after a cold spell that had strained coal reserves, the utility said.

Oil touched a nine-month peak on Wednesday, supported by Iran related supply worries, even as weak economic data in Europe and China cast doubt on the outlook for global growth, denting other demand sensitive assets.

EU carbon rose as much as 1.9 percent on Wednesday extending gains made in the previous two sessions, as stronger gas and power prices, fuelled by positive macroeconomic sentiment, provided support. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)