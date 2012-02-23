* Czech Cal '13 rises to 51.60 euros

* Serbia publishes March cross border capacity results

* Poland sees 2.69 GW offline on Saturday

PRAGUE, Feb 23 Lower consumption at the end of the work week, warmer temperatures and healthy wind generation levels kept a lid on Czech spot prices on Thursday while Cal '13 jumped to its highest level of the year, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery cleared market operator OTE's daily auction up just 6 cents to 40.34 euros ($53.41) per megawatt to remain near the lowest level of the week for the day ahead contract.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast at just above 11 GW for Friday and remaining steady until dipping on Sunday to 3.3 GW.

"Friday's consumption is dropping and temperatures are increasing to very mild levels compared to the seasonal normal," Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, the front month gained more than 4 percent to 46.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose to 51.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as coal, gas and oil gained. It was the contract's highest level since hitting the same price on December 28, 2011.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 68 cents to 53.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The Czech energy regulator said it wanted to stop almost all incentives for renewables as early as 2014 except for small solar power installations and biogas plants.

Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published the results of its March cross-border power capacity auction which had been put off due to recent cold weather that hit the Balkan country and strained its electricity grid.

Data from Poland's grid opertaor showed utilities will have a total of 2.69 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday.

Day ahead in Hungary fell 4 euros to 73.50 euros in the over-the-counter market while electricity for Friday fell to 164.74 zlotys ($52.03) from 168.74 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Brent crude oil powered to a nine-month high above $124 per barrel on Thursday and reached its highest ever price in euro terms, lifted by heightened tension between Iran and the West.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, was up 1 cent to 9.18 euros a tonne at 1358 GMT. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) ($1 = 3.1663 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)