* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

* Big drop in temperatures ahead

PRAGUE, March 2 Czech power for the next working day turned higher on a forecast return to colder temperatures and higher demand while the prices on the far curve were steady, traders said on Friday.

Power for Monday delivery traded at 45.50 euros ($60.66) per megawatt-hour, or 1.75 euro up from Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market.

"It is the effect of higher demand compared to Friday but also the big drop in temperatures," one trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the weather was forecast to drop relatively steeply during the weekend and towards the middle of next week.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 0.58 percent to 42.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload was steady at 51 euros in the late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

"Market is without direction, probably a breather before a further step down. Oil markets are moving to the side as Iran tensions lower and traders are watching fundamentals which are bearish," a trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 9 cents to 53.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 48.09 euros from 52.16 euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX dipped to 187.38 zlotys ($60.92) from 194.99 zlotys.

Crude oil futures slipped below $125 a barrel, after surging 5 percent to an 11-month high a day earlier, as fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased, calming investors who now expect oil demand to fall in coming weeks.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose close to 3.4 percent to 9.17 a tonne at 1404 GMT as traders eyed a March 9 EU environmental ministers meeting that could have a bearing on prices. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) ($1 = 3.0761 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)