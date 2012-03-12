* Wind forecast to dip to 3.6 GW

* Serbia, Bosnia, Bulgaria announced April capacities

* Spot rises in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, March 12 Czech day ahead power rose on Monday on forecasts for lower wind generation in the region but prices fell along the curve, dragged down by expectations for a warm spring and lower oil, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery climbed 1 euro to 45 euros ($59.04) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the spread to neighbouring Germany remaining wide at a discount of around 7 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 3.6 GW on Tuesday from 8.1 GW a day earlier as Czech supply remained healthy.

"The spot is lower because of lower renewables production," one trader said. "The curve is down on oil and the weather."

The front month fell more than 1 percent to 41.75 euros on expectations for warm weather in April while baseload for 2013 was down 45 cents to 49.95 euros in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as oil fell.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 fell 56 cents to 51.95 euros on Germany's EEX.

Grid operators in Serbia, Bosnia and Bulgaria all announced cross-border capacity available for allocation in April.

Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have 2.88 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 170.64 zlotys ($54.75)from 167.12 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday climbed to 56.24 euros from 49.88 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping four days of gains as worries over supplies from the Middle East eased and investors focused on the health of the global economy and fuel demand.

Carbon was down 2.6 percent early on Monday as market watchers said Poland's refusal to sign an EU accord on how to meet long-term emission targets could make it less likely the bloc agrees on shorter-term market intervention. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)