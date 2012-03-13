* Wind seen falling to 1.7 GW, solar rising to 2.6 GW
* Serbian water levels forecast flat
* Spot rises in Hungary and Poland
PRAGUE, March 13 Czech day ahead held
steady on Tuesday as forecasts for a rise in solar generation in
the region offset a predicted drop in wind generation levels
while long-term prices fell with carbon, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery was steady at around 45
euros ($59.13) per megawatt hour compared to a day earlier. The
spot price opened higher before falling slightly during the
session while the discount to neighbouring Germany remained at
about 7 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind production in Germany falling to 1.7 GW from above 5 GW the
previous day with solar more than quadrupling to 2.6 GW.
"Looks like there are no outages and we have solar for
tomorrow," one trader said. "The EUAs are the driver for me
today on the long term."
Further along the curve, the front month fell 25 cents to
41.50 euros on expectations for a warm April. The May contract
tumbled more than 5 percent to 40.50 euros in over-the-counter
trade.
Cal '13 baseload was 20 cents lower in late afternoon trade
at 49.85 euros from the previous day's close on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
traded 13 cents lower at 51.94 euros in late afternoon trade on
Germany's EEX.
Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to
mainly stay flat through March 20 after they fell last week.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 170.64 zlotys
($54.47)from 167.12 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday
increased to 60.20 euros from 56.24 euros on Hungary's HUPX
exchange.
Crude oil traded sideways at around $125 a barrel on
Tuesday after positive U.S. consumer spending data stoked a
dollar rally and reduced the likelihood of further monetary
stimulus from the U.S. central bank, which meets later in the
day.
European carbon for December 2012 delivery held below 8
euros for the second successive day on Tuesday, two days before
Lithuania will sell 850,000 permits on German bourse EEX.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)