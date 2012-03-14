* Solar generation forecast to quadruple to 4 GW

* Czech system short in the morning

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, March 14 Forecasts for warmer weather that will crimp demand and more supply from solar generation in the region sent Czech day ahead power lower on Wednesday, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 42.85 euros ($56.17) per megawatt hour from 45 euros a day earlier. Market operator OTE cleared day ahead at 44.07 euros, higher than over-the-counter trade because the system was short in the morning, traders said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed solar generation in Germany was forecast to quadruple to 4 GW while wind production would dip below 1 GW.

"The spot dipped because of the expected rise in solar," one trader said. "The OTE result was above OTC because the Czech system was short during the day."

Further along the curve, the front month rose 30 cents to 41.80 euros while Cal '13 jumped nearly 2 percent to 50.75 euros as carbon rose and the German DAX index gained ground, traders said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 96 cents to 52.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, top utility PGE said it would launch a technology tender for the country's first nuclear power plant within two months.

Day ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 171.33 zlotys ($54.58)from 177.92 zlotys while electricity for Thursday tumbled to 46.05 euros from 60.20 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude oil dipped slightly as expectations for a build in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger dollar offset support from improving economic sentiment, though supply worries helped keep it near 11-month highs.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 4 percent to 8.14 euros at 1428 GMT. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) ($1 = 3.1390 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)