* Czech Cal '13 falls to 50.10 euros

* Romania moves to liberalize power market

* Bulgaria to abandon nuclear project

PRAGUE, March 16 Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday due to expected cooler temperatures and a drop in solar generation from strong levels at the start of the weekend, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 43.50 euros ($56.86)per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price of 42 euros in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany at about 3 euros, traders said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar generation in Germany on Monday at 2.8 GW, down from above 4 GW at the weekend peak. Wind generation was seen at 3.7 GW, while temperatures were expected to fall more in line with seasonal averages.

"Solar power production on Monday is expected much below today's very healthy level," Point Carbon analysts said in a report.

Trading was slow further along the curve with few contracts changing hands. Cal '13 baseload fell more than 1 percent to 50.10 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract dipped 26 cents to 52.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX as carbon also dipped.

In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said the Balkan country was set to abandon its plans to build a new, 2000-megawatt nuclear power plant on the Danube River for which it has contracted Russian state firm Atomstroyexport.

Neighboring Romania's centrist coalition government approved a calendar to liberalize its electricity market by 2013 for industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will raise prices and encourage much needed investment.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX cleared 10.07 zlotys lower to 172.79 zlotys ($54.74) while electricity for Saturday fell to 38.41 euros from 48.78 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude rebounded above $123 a barrel as attention returned to restricted Iranian exports and global outages that are trimming spare capacity, following a steep drop in prices the previous day.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 to 7.82 euros at 1344 GMT. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) ($1 = 3.1566 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)