* Czech Cal '13 at 48.45 euros

* Consumption forecast to fall to 7.1 GW

* Spot falls in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, May 3 Weak demand headed into the weekend dragged down Czech spot power on Thursday while far curve prices hovered around a four-month low hit a day earlier, trader said.

Electricity for Friday fell nearly 8 percent to 43.50 euros ($57.21)in over-the-counter trading, with the discount to neighboring Germany narrowing to 1.50 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for Czech consumption on Friday falling to 7.1 GW from 7.4 GW a day earlier. It also showed an expected increase in wind generation in Germany with solar production high, further weighing on spot prices.

"Spot is down on lower Friday demand," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 1.4 percent to 40.30 euros while Cal '13 was steady at 48.45 euros to remain near a four-month low.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 5 cents to 50.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, the grid operator Elektromreza Srbije announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in June through a joint auction with Hungary.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 45.76 euros from 51.80 euros on while electricity for Friday edged lower to 175.18 zlotys ($55.34)from 176.55 zlotys.

Oil slipped under $118 a barrel on Thursday after OPEC said it had opened the taps more to weaken prices but recovered from early deeper losses after positive U.S. data brightened sentiment.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 5 cents to 7.17 euros a tonne at 1332 GMT. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) ($1 = 3.1656 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)