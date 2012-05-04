* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

* German, Austrian power capacity up 2.8 pct to May 11

PRAGUE May 4 Czech power prices for the next working day rose on a forecast of lower wind and solar supply and cooler temperatures which boost demand, while prices on the far curve fell with oil and weakening economic sentiment, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday traded at 44.60 euros ($58.66) per megawatt-hour, up 1.1 euro from the Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market, putting the discount to neighbouring Germany at around 2 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the forecast for wind and solar power production in Germany, the region's main renewable power generator, was low on Monday. Cool and unsettled weather weighed on consumption.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 40 cents to 39.90 euros while Cal '13 shed 10 cents to 48.20 euros to remain near a four-month low.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract hit its 16-month low of 49.80 euros per megawatt-hour in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Data from EEX showed German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to May 11 will likely rise by 2.8 percent with additions seen at coal-fired and hydroelectric plants.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 38.01 euros from 45.76 euros, while electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX eased to 163.74 zlotys ($51.60) from 175.18 zlotys.

Oil fell to three-month lows of under $115 per barrel on Friday and was on course for its steepest weekly fall since December after a weak U.S. jobs report added to doubts about the pace of economic recovery in the world's biggest oil consumer.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 4.3 percent to 6.85 euros a tonne at 1431 GMT. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) ($1 = 3.1735 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)