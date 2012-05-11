* CEZ to shut down unit at Temelin for 51 days
* PGE shuts down country's largest unit for weekend
* Spot drops in Poland, Hungary
* German parliament suspends planned cut for solar support
WARSAW, May 11 Czech power for the next working
day rebounded from a slump from Thursday on forecasts for less
wind production in the region, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery rose 5 euros to 43 euros per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, after losing over
4 euros on Thursday on an expected jump in wind generation
levels and forecasts for strong solar output.
"Wind power is dropping, in particular towards the night
hours, providing bullish impetus for the evening peak and the
off-peak II," analysts at Thomson Reuters' Point Carbon wrote in
a report on Monday prices.
An outage of Poland's largest block in Belchatow contributed
to an increase in Czech prices for Saturday, which are
traditionally lower as consumption during a non-working days
slumps.
"There were some deals at 28-29 euros today. We didn't have
the usual supply from Poland," a trader said.
The Czech Cal'13 contract lost 20 cents to 47.8 euros per
MWh on the over-the-counter market, while the benchmark German
Cal '13 lost 10 cents to 49.55 euros in late afternoon trading
on Germany's EEX.
Czech utility CEZ will disconnect Unit 2 at its
Temelin nuclear power plant due to maintenance and fuel
exchange, it said on Friday.
Around the region, day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to
174.07 zlotys from 178.13 zlotys, while electricity for Saturday
dropped to 43.89 euros from 45.74 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
The German parliament's upper house suspended the
government's proposed cuts in subsidies for the solar power
industry on Friday and referred them to a mediation committee,
in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
German power production from wind and solar generation rose
25 percent and 30 percent respectively year-on-year in the first
four months of the year, power industry group BDEW data showed
on Friday.
Oil fell below $112 a barrel on Friday after a weak reading
of industrial growth in China sparked worries about demand
growth from the world's No.2 oil consumer.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 1.4 percent to 6.66 euros a tonne at 1250 GMT.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)