PRAGUE May 15 The Czech front year power
contract hit an all time low after Greek politicians failed to
form a coalition government while spot prices declined on more
renewable power supply, traders said on Tuesday.
Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 47.65 euros ($61.11) per
megawatt-hour in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe. It was the contract's lowest
level since it began trading in January, 2010.
"No (Greek) breakthrough has undermined the markets," one
trader said.
Electricity for Wednesday fell to 43.15 euros from 47 euros
a day ago in the over-the-counter market, while the front month
contract traded flat at 40 euros.
"Wind is the bearish driver for tomorrow. Especially during
peak hours levels surge. Consumption is sideways as lower
temperatures weight against fewer clouds and lower evening
consumption. Solar is constant," a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analyst said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
shed 6 cents to 49.18 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX, hitting a fresh 17-month low.
Serbian water levels for power generation are set to rise
slightly through May 22, except on the Tisa where they are seen
flat, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly
forecast.
Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema
(NOS)published the results of its June cross-border power
capacity auction.
Poland's biggest utility, PGE, plans to launch a
tender for the technology that will be used in the country's
first nuclear power plant by the end of next month, its deputy
head said on Tuesday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 181.81 zlotys
($54.14)from 182.09 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday on
Hungary's HUPX fell to 46.36 euros from 46.41 euros.
Brent crude oil futures rose by $1, as the euro zone
narrowly avoided a recession and as better-than-forecast German
first-quarter GDP data raised hopes that Germany would steer the
way through the European debt crisis.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
fell 1.35 percent to 6.59 euros a tonne at 1527 GMT.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)