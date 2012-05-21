* Forecasts peg wind production at 2.8 GW, solar at 5 GW

* Cal '13 rise seen as short-term bounce

* Spot rises in Hungary and Poland

PRAGUE, May 21 Czech day ahead power rose on Monday, supported by forecasts for higher demand and a fall in renewable generation in the region, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose 1.6 percent to 42.49 euros ($54.06)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction where traders said a technical glitch delayed results for an hour.

Day ahead traded at 42.50 euros in the over-the-counter market, leaving the spread with neighboring Germany at around 50 cents.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany dipping to 2.8 GW and solar generation falling to 5 GW.

"The fundamentals were mixed today," one trader said. "Prices came in according to expectations."

Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 20 cents to 47.45 euros to climb off an all-time low the contract hit on Friday.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 14 cents to 48.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

"It looks like a short-term bounce," one trader said.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 41.51 euros from 37.74 euros while electricity for Tuesday rose nearly 6 zlotys to 176.15 zlotys ($51.61)on Poland's POLPX.

Oil prices rose back towards $108 pr barrel on Monday, after last week's falls, supported by uncertainty over talks between Iran and world leaders planned for this week, although fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro continued to weigh.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1 cent to 6.55 euros a tonne at 1353 GMT. ($1 = 0.7860 euros) ($1 = 3.4133 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)